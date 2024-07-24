Police apprehend 32 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Delta, recovers arms

The Delta State Police Command said its operatives have arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and 15 suspected armed robbers in the state.

The command added that it recovered 1,203 ammunition/cartridges including 30 arms in several coordinated operations.

This was revealed during a press briefing on Wednesday by SP Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer.

According to him, “On 18/07/2024 at about 0930hrs in a covert operation raided three different syndicates of cultist/suspected armed robbers at various location of Oghara Town in Ethiope East LGA of Delta State and effected the arrest of five (5) suspects namely Ochuko Joel Ofoye m” 35yrs of Jeddo Community in Okpe LGA Delta State a member of Juris Confraternity and Michael Anwul “m” 29yrs of Alisimie Community Agbor, in Ika South LGA Delta State of Juris confraternity Great Ojareri m’ 35 yrs. of Oghareki Community in Ethiope West Oghara Delta State Member of Eiye Confraternity and Innocent Esefeta m” 31 yrs of Afiesere Community in Ughelli North LGA Delta State a resident of behind Ibori Road Oghara Delta State, Ogaga Ebuke m” 27yrs of Okpe Community in Orerokpe LGA Delta State a resident of Western Delta Road in Oghara Delta State.

“Exhibits recovered include one Beretta pistol, two AK-47 magazines, one locally made cut-to-size gun, and twenty-nine rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. The suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“On 14/07/2024 at about 1645hrs while acting on credible intelligence one Abibu Haruna ‘m’ age 37yrs and Sanusi Huruna ‘m’ age 22yrs both resident at Hausa Quarters Warri were arrested in possession of a bag containing 55 iPhones, one HP Laptop, Two Android Tabs, 33 Android Phones.

“Upon further interrogation, the suspects confessed to having bought the said phones and laptop from two suspected armed robbers namely Nasiru ‘m’ and Ghala ‘m’ surnames unknown both trading in Hausa Quarters Warri that they usually transport the phones to Niger Republic on trailer carrying Scraps that one Agaji ‘m’ surname unknown resident in Niger Republic is their sponsor.

“Further investigation revealed that some of the phones were part of those stolen during the armed robbery attack on Niger Delta University students. Manhunt to for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“On 30/05/2024 at about 1050hrs, the command received an intelligence report from a concerned resident in Agbarho on the hideout of some suspected kidnappers in the bush at Ighwurghelli village by the rail tracks.

“Sequel to this information, the DPO Agbarho Division swiftly detailed and led Police operatives to the bush, cordoned off the entire area and carried out an intensive search during which sack bags were sighted hidden and upon search of the sack bags, three (3) AK-49 rifles, two (2) AK-47 Rifles, and Two Hundred and Seven (207) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. The command has launched a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

“Following an intensive intelligence-led investigation by Operatives on CP’s Special Assignment Team related to the earlier recovery of a fabricated AK 47 Revolver rifle recovered 8th of June 2024.

“The team led by ASP Julius Robinson acting on the directive of the commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, on 16/7/2024, between the hours of 1300hrs to 1935hrs arrested the trio Tega Dierunaba ‘m” 44yrs of Orerokpe Community in Okpe LGA Delta State a resident of Enerhen area of Uvwie LGA, Chibiuke Anuforo Cosmas m” 42yrs of Orlu Town in Nkwerre LGA Imo State a resident of Mosheshe Cold-Room Industrial Area, Enerhen Road Warri, a distributor of arms supplied and Sunday Moses Pam m” 36yrs of Von Community in Jos South LGA Plateau State a resident of Oka Closed Street, in Enerhen Warri Delta State who usually concealed and convey the arms from Plateau State to Delta State.

“All suspects have admitted to the crime as confessed earlier by one Goodluck Sakutu m” 38yrs of Ekpan Community Uvwie LGA Delta State who was earlier arrested and one fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered from him. Suspects are in custody while investigation is ongoing.

“Acting on credible intelligence gathered over a period and an in-depth technical intelligence related to the kidnapping of one male victim (name withheld) kidnapped at his resident in Edjekota area In Ughelli South LGA of Delta State, the operatives on Special Assignment led by ASP Julius Robinson cracked down the deadly kidnapping syndicate responsible for the act on 01/07/2024 at about 1200hrs and arrested one Ismaila Umaru 28yrs ‘m’ of Kekura Village in Awe LGA of Nasarawa State but resident at Oghara town by Power Line, Delta State.

“On 04/07/2024 at about 2030hrs, the suspect led operatives to the arrest of two (2) other gang members namely Chede Mohammed ‘m’ 18yrs a native of Nasarawa State but resident of Agwara in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State and Mohammadu Sani ‘m’ 26yrs a native of Banbiru area of Abuja but resident at Upper Agbarho Area of Ughelli North.

“Acting on their confession at about 0530hrs of 05/07/2024, the operatives stormed the bush by Oviri-Ogor where the operatives encountered an attack from other gang members, one where one of the suspects hiding in the bush sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. One AK 49 rifle was recovered in the hideout, investigation is ongoing.”

