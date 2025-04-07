First Lady donates N1b to fight cervical cancer

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians, especially women to speak up and seek appropriate help whenever they have medical challenges.

She was speaking while receiving a delegation of the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako.

The First Lady pointed out that since no one chooses an ailment for themselves, there is no need to be ashamed to seek for help.

“I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track especially with the approach you have adopted, test, screen, vaccinate and treatment.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the fight against cancer can be won if the patients present early and seek medical intervention.

“The theme for World Health Day this year, Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful future, I believe is so apt for what we are doing here today. I believe you said most of my work is 70% in health. A healthy nation is wealthy nation. No matter what wealth you have as a nation, if your population or majority of your population is sick, you are just the poorest as far as I am concerned”.

Also Read:

The First Lady on behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative then donated One Billion Naira to the National Cancer Fund to fight the scourge of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria,

In his earlier remarks, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako noted with appreciation the effect of the First Lady lending her voice to the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said this translated in the Ministry being able to immunise 12 million girls between ages 9 – 13 in the first nine months of its introduction.

Dr Iziaq Salako said the Ministry hopes to immunise six million girls this year.

The Chairman of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination and former Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole was of the opinion that the First Lady demonstrated uncommon political will by supporting and flagging off the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said the 8 by 8 target (immunising 8millon girls every year) will be achieved thereby eliminating Cervical Cancer by 2030 if the First Lady lend her voice and also join in the campaign which will be going through 12 states this year and another 12 states next year.

The Country Representative of World Health Organisation, Dr Walter Mulombo appealed to the First Lady to lead the campaign, noting that every child and woman has a right to live.

The visit of the taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu also coincides with the commemoration of the World Health Day, 2025 with the theme “Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful Future” and she was presented with the WHO souvenirs.

Post Views: 9