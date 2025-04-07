Pa Senbanjo for burial as Abiodun, Dangote, Otedola, others condole with family 

The burial arrangement has been announced for the late elderstatesman, Pa Oluwole Senbanjo, who died on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at age 92.

Prominent Nigerians, including Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; and business tycoon, Femi Otedola are among those that have been trooping in, to commiserate with the Senbanjos.

The late Pa Senbanjo was the father of an APC Chieftain in Ogun State and the Regional Director of Seymour Energy Consulting, OmoOba Segun Senbanjo.

Also Read:

Born on July 20th 1932, the deceased began his career in the early 1960s at the Central Bank of Nigeria and later worked as an Accountant with the Federal Mortgage Bank and ITT Telecommunications in the 1960s and 1970s.

Pa Senbanjo is survived by eight children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The burial, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 1st, will hold by 11am at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

Post Views: 5