Tinubu signs South East, North West Development Commission Bills into law

The House of Representatives has said it warmly welcomes the presidential assent to the establishment of the South East Development Commission and North West Development Commission, marking a significant milestone in efforts aimed at addressing developmental challenges and promoting regional growth in Nigeria.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, praised President Bola Tinubu for signing the bills into law at such a crucial time.

Tajudeen highlighted the President’s commitment to national development and unity.

He said: “President Tinubu has demonstrated utmost patriotism by assenting to these critical bills.

“The establishment of the North West Development Commission will not only bring development closer to the people of the North West but will also address key challenges such as unemployment.

“I congratulate the people of the North West and South East and all Nigerians for this historic achievement.”

Reflecting on the legislative journey, Speaker Tajudeen noted that he had previously sponsored the North West Development Commission Bill during the 9th Assembly.

Despite not receiving presidential assent at the time, the current approval underscores the persistence and dedication to regional development, he added.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, lauded the President for signing the South East Development Commission Bill into law.

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of his constituents and colleagues from the South East region.

Kalu said: “The signing of the South East Development Commission Bill is a landmark achievement.

“This commission will play a pivotal role in reconstructing and rehabilitating infrastructure damaged by the civil war, tackling ecological problems, and addressing other developmental challenges in the South East States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

Also Read:

“I profusely thank President Tinubu, my colleagues in the National Assembly, and all Nigerians for supporting this bill. This is a significant step towards positive attention and development for the South East region.”

Both leaders emphasised the collaborative efforts of the legislature and the executive.

The House of Representatives remains committed to supporting these Commissions through necessary legislative actions and oversight to ensure they achieve their intended goals of fostering sustainable development and regional equity in Nigeria.

Post Views: 1