Mock notification for 2025 UTME ready for printing – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the 2025 UTME-Mock Notification Slip is now available for printing for candidates who registered for the optional UTME-Mock examination.

In a statement on Wednesday, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said: “This Notification Slip includes crucial information such as the examination date, venue (centre), time, and other essential details needed to successfully sit for the examination.”

Candidates are advised to print their notification slips starting from Thursday, April 3, 2025, to allow sufficient time for travel and preparation.

To print the slip: Visit www.jamb.gov.ng

Click on “2025 Mock Slip Printing”

Enter your registration number and click “Print Examination Slip”

Candidates should familiarize themselves with their assigned examination centres at least one or two days before the exam to ensure a smooth experience.

UTME-Mock Examination Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Main UTME Examination Start Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

JAMB urges all candidates to prepare adequately and adhere to the provided guidelines.

