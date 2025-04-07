Ohanaeze youths rejects Reno Omokri’s ambassadorial nomination

The youth wing of the Igbo socio political organisation, Ohaneze Youth Council, has decried President Bola Tinubu’s decision to nominate the ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri as an ambassador for the country.

The group expressed its displeasure in a statement sighted by The Eagle Online on Monday.

According to the statement, the group’s national president, Comrade Igboayaka . Igboayaka, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri on Monday, explained that an ambassador must be one whose words and statements are credible and factual.

Based on the observation, Igboayaka bemoaned the nomination of Omokri, recalling how the former presidential aide had described Tinubu as a ‘Known Drug Lord’ in 2022.

He challenged the criteria for choosing such a controversial figure to represent the country in a diplomatic capacity.

“If Nigeria’s security agencies clear Reno to represent Nigeria, does it imply that Reno’s allegations of a drug-related issue involving Tinubu are substantiated?

“Would this indicate that his allegations about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s involvement in drug-related business are accurate? Igboayaka queried.

He opined that “Clearing Reno Omokri by security agents for ambassadorial post is an indication that his allegations against Bola Ahmed Tinubu is factual, because according to Reno “Tinubu is a KNOWN DRUG LORD.”

“On December 17th, 2022, Mr. Reno Omokri took to his social media handle to inform Nigerians and possibly the country he may be the Nigeria diplomat if he gets clearance that “If anybody can get close enough to Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take a sample of his hair or urine this election will be over! Because with his hair and urine sample, a laboratory can analyze if he still takes drugs and what type of drugs he takes.

“Tinubu is a KNOWN DRUG LORD who belongs in jail, not Aso Rock. I went to Chicago myself and obtained verified documents. It will be a shame if this man gets anywhere close to Aso Rock.

“A nation with a DRUG LORD PRESIDENT, is a nation whose passport is automatically suspect,” Igboayaka recalled a statement by Reno concerning Tinubu.

“To maintain their credibility, I advise Nigeria Security Agents during screening to demand that Reno Omokri furnish them with the “verified drugs documents from Chicago” which he asserted he acquired in 2022 and furnish the drug deal business to Nigerians,” he said.

The Ohanaeze youth president pointed out that “clearing Reno Omokri to represent Nigeria as a diplomat would mean a strong endorsement, institutionalization, and approval of his statements about President Bola Tinubu.”

He argued further that such development “entails that we Nigerians will script on our cars that according to Reno Omokri ” BOLA TINUBU A KNOWN DRUG LORD”.

“The presidency should know that the clearing of Reno Omokri implies and confirms the perception of Nigerians that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration lacks integrity and credibility,” Igboayaka noted.

He concluded by alleging that Reno Omokri’s criticism of the Nigerian government and certain politicians seems to be motivated by personal political gain rather than a commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

