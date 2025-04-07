Police detain man for alleged daughter’s murder

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a man for allegedly beating his 27-year-old daughter to death.

The spokesman for the command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened on March 26 at Ojo area of the state.

“On April 3, at 8:00 am, a distress call was received at Okokomaiko Division concerning the crime that was committed on March 26.

“The suspect after beating his daughter to death, also buried her in a shallow grave within his compound,” he said.

Also Read:

Hundeyin said that the police stormed the scene and apprehended the suspect.

“Following the report, a team comprising homicide and scene of crime detectives visited the address.

“The shallow grave was located, and the corpse was exhumed, photographed, and taken to a public morgue for autopsy,” he said.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect is currently in police custody.

Post Views: 9