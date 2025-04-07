Temu announces partnership with Eurofins to strengthen product quality control globally  

Temu, the international e-commerce platform, is strengthening its product safety and compliance measures through a partnership with Eurofins Consumer Product Testing and Eurofins Assurance, leading global providers of testing, inspection, and certification services.

This collaboration aims to support transparency in Temu’s product safety processes, enhance quality control and ensure that products sold on the platform meet rigorous safety and regulatory standards.

As part of this initiative, Eurofins Assurance will conduct independent inspection services across multiple product categories, including textiles, apparel, jewellery, toys, outdoor furniture, and electrical products. These assessments will help ensure that items available on Temu comply with relevant safety and quality regulations before reaching consumers.

Additionally, Eurofins Consumer Product Testing will support Temu’s seller onboarding process by carrying out key product certification tests, such as Toy CPC (Children’s Product Certificate), Adult Apparel GCC (General Certificate of Conformity), Outdoor Furniture GPSR EU EN581-1 Physical Safety Testing, and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) + RoHS Test Reports.

“At Temu, we are dedicated to providing a secure and reliable shopping experience,” said a Temu spokesperson. “Strengthening our product safety measures is a key priority, and by working with Eurofins Consumer Product Testing and Eurofins Assurance, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that products on our platform meet high safety and compliance standards.”

Temu’s partnership with Eurofins Consumer Product Testing and Eurofins Assurance reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance quality assurance measures and support consumers in making informed purchasing decisions.

