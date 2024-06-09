Nigerian teenagers trafficked to Ghana for prostitution rescued — FG + Video

The Federal Government has revealed that some Nigerian teenage girls seen in a viral video last week trafficked to Ghana for prostitution have been rescued.

Chairperson/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, revealed this in a series of tweets on her X.

So also did Dabiri-Erewa reveal that the perpetrators of the act have been arrested by the police in Ghana and will be charged to court this week.

The Eagle Online recalls that the video of the girls, with the oldest being 18, was shared by the Chairman of the Ghana chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, simply identified as Chief Callistus, by Dabiri-Erewa.

Reacting to the video in a post on X, the NiDCOM boss said: “The culprit will be charged to court in Ghana next week and arrangements being made to bring the rescued girls back to Nigeria.

“They are worse than drug barons!

“And as long as they are walking about freely, innocent young children will continue to be trafficked!”

