DHQ reacts to raising of ransom by Generals, others to free ex-DG NYSC

The Defence Headquarters has reacted to the revelation that military Generals raised the ransom to secure the release of a former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, who was held captive for 56 days.

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, made the position of the DHQ known in a statement on Monday.

The spokesman of the Defence Headquarters said the revelation by retired Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi contradicted the efforts of the military.

Gusau said the narratives clearly downplayed the efforts made by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma by embarking on Search and Rescue Operation to secure the release of General Tsiga in addition to other non-kinetic efforts.

He said the senior officer had in a message thanked other senior officers and civilians for their contribution to the rescue of the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps.

According to the Defence Headquarters spokesman: “It may seem unproductive to engage with those who constantly criticise the military, especially those that have benefited from the same military.”

Gusau said it was essential to clarify the relentless efforts undertaken by the troops that facilitated General Tsiga’s release.

He said: “It is important to note that the unfortunate abduction of the former DG of NYSC occurred in the wee hours of 6 February 2025, in Tsiga, Kafur District of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State.

“Immediately, troops of 17 Brigade were alerted, they responded to the situation around 0300 hours the same day and in a commendable show of professionalism, swiftly went on pursuit in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma.

“These combined efforts led to troops combing the assailants/bandits hideouts within Jeka, Areda, and Zango, all in Kankara Local Government Area, in search of the former DG.

“The operation extended to Ruwan Lafiya, Mununu, Matallawa and Bakkai in Faskari Local Government Area.

“Although no direct contact was made with the abductors, the troops successfully pressured the criminals, who abandoned rustled animals and some captives in their hasty retreat.

“The troops nevertheless sustained the pursuit of the terrorists with unwavering determination, despite facing difficulties due to challenging terrain.”

Gusau added that troops had on February 8 intensified their manhunt for the abductors and conducted dawn attacks at Yankuzo and Gidan Dankaka in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where terrorist kingpin, Ado Aliero, hibernates.

He added that subsequent air operations at Dunya Hill, a suspected bandit stronghold where General Tsiga was held, disrupted the terrorists, leading to the escape of several captives.

According to him, the former DG was unable to escape due to health concerns.

He said: “One of the captives, Barau Garba, a teacher at Government Secondary School in Tsiga and who was with General Tsiga was rescued by troops and he shared his experience via the attached video.

“Barau has since been reunited with his family in Tsiga town.

“In another instance, troops assaulted Pauwa Hills and Matallawa area of Kankara Local Government Area in search of Brigadier General Tsiga.

“However, they were only able to rescue 84 kidnapped victims from the area without locating him.

“In the process, several terrorists/bandits were neutralised while three personnel sustained gunshot wounds.”

The Defence Spokesman said that troops had since Tsiga’s abduction remained relentless in their pursuit, conducting both air and ground operations, which, he added, had kept pressure on the abductors.

According to him: “It is only fair to recognise the significant sacrifices made by these troops who have worked day and night, often at great risk to their own lives in their search for the senior officer.

“The disparaging online is therefore nothing but presumably an act of mischief which is calculated to undermine the dedicated efforts of the military to eradicate terrorists/bandits and other criminal elements from the North West region.

“It is noteworthy to add that the military operations comprising both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies facilitated the rescue of General Tsiga as his life is invaluable and anything that needed to be done to ensure he was safe was adopted in ensuring a successful Search and Rescue effort.

“Troops will continue to support all efforts in ensuring peace and security across the country.

“The general public is therefore encouraged to continue supporting troops by providing credible intelligence to assist in this regard.”

