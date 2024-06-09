I have many boys who ‘service me’ — Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed that she has a lot of boys who “service” her, a statement that means she has boys who meet her sexual needs.

The popular Nigerian dancer, who is based in the United States of America, revealed this in a podcast: “Heroes Diary.”

Obidi said this in reaction to a question on talks about her failure to remarry after her marriage collapsed.

She said for now, her focus is on how to make money and not marriage, adding that she does not want to be dependent on anyone.

She said the fact that she did not have money made her homeless after her marriage crashed.

Obidi said: “Serious Nigerian women, when I marry, the man becomes my life.

“So now I’m trying to put that energy into making money so I don’t end up homeless like I was.

“I know that nobody is coming to save me in a knight and shining armour, so I need to focus on the money.

“I want to make a public service announcement.

“I’m not the only person that got married in Nigeria.

“In fact, my marriage was not even public.

“All you people saw was one post on Instagram: ‘Korra is taken.’

“You people are now carrying the marriage to tie my legs.

“It has been two years (since the divorce from her husband), please leave me alone.

“I am single as a dollar bill.

“And I am not searching.

“I have many boys that ‘service’ me.”