Lady kills self after admitting to having sex with dogs + Videos

A lady, simply identified as Nike, has killed herself after admitting on a podcast that she was having sex with her two dogs.

The podcast, which was broadcast by the host and Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, was released on Friday.

However, on Saturday, Adebayo returned to the platform where she released the podcast, her Instagram, to reveal that Nike had committed suicide.

She said in the video announcing the death of the lady: “For the first time in my life, I feel like a failure.

“Nike died.

“The lady I just interviewed who said she slept with dogs committed suicide.

“People heard her story.

“They abused me.

“They said we formulated the story that they are not real.

“I gave her a listening ear, but she didn’t tell me she was going to die.

“She committed suicide.

“I sent her number to therapists.

“I didn’t know she was going to commit suicide.”

Lady who spoke about sleeping with dogs in an interview has committed suicide



Lady who spoke about sleeping with dogs in an interview has committed suicide

Nike had earlier told Adebayo on the programme how she fell into sex addiction and ultimately started having sexual relations with her dogs.

She said this came about after she was sexually harassed by an actor, adding: “When I was in school, in my room, I would lock my room and call my two dogs to lick my private parts.

“I would start crying afterwards and start cursing myself.

I was not attracted to any man.”

