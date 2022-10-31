Next president will be a Messiah – Apostle Kure

The Vision Pioneer Throneroom Trust Ministry (TTM), Kafanchan, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure has prophesied Nigerians should begin to expect events that will turn around the country and expose the secrets of evil men from November.

He also said though God was yet to reveal the next President to him, whoever emerges will be the long-awaited Messiah.

He made the prophecy during a sermon to close the 18th International Prophetic Prayer Conference, held at the permanent site of TTM Sanctuary in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Kure, who also challenged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to take the lead in uniting and directing Christendom toward making the right choices in 2023, prayed that only righteous men will emerge leaders.

According to him: “Among all the leading contestants, God is yet to show me who will lead but what I have seen and heard clearly is that, by November, God will shake the land and position the man to be our Messiah.”