My vision for Ohanaeze Ndigbo — President-General Iwuanyanwu

The newly-elected President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has pledged to use his tenure to revive agriculture and industries in the South East to create jobs for its youths.

He spoke during a news conference after the National Executive Council meeting of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The news conference was held at its National Secretariat in Enugu on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chief Iwuanyanwu was on Sunday inaugurated as the new president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo after Ohaneze Imeobi, the decision making organ of the group, met in a meeting attended by Igbo leaders.

Iwuanyanwu said he would set up various councils to see that agriculture, industries, education and businesses received the attention they needed in Igboland.

According to him, youths from the region engage in drugs and arms carrying because of poverty resulting from unemployment, stressing that the challenges will be addressed under his tenure.

The president-general hinted that he would tackle the issue of unemployment facing the zone seriously by reviving cement industries in the zone, revealing that limestone, which was the major raw material in making cement, was available in the five states of the zone.

To achieve this, Iwuanyanwu said a committee would be set up to mediate between the group, state governments and private investors who would be given franchise to operate.

He said: “My concern is to ensure that jobs are created, good and services provided.

“We are also going to use Ohaneze to energise our system through agriculture.

“If we develop agriculture, it is enough to absorb most of those who are unemployed and reduce criminality.”

Iwuanyanwu described education and business as very critical for growth and development of any society, adding that proper recognition would be given to young men and women with skills to have opportunity to acquire education and knowledge.

On business, he said: “Our businessmen and women have shown patience, commitment, perseverance and courage from breaking from tears in many places and establishing businesses.”

Iwuanyanwu equally said he would take immediate steps to establish an Ohaneze Ndigbo Investment Company, whose equity would be held by Ohaneze Ndigbo States and not individuals.

He added that the company would also create goods and services, employment opportunities and sources of funds in implementing some of their projects.