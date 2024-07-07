Mother, daughter killed as gas cylinder explodes

In a tragic incident that happened on Saturday evening, a 40-year-old-woman and her daughter lost their lives when a leaking gas cylinder caught fire and exploded in her house in Ibafo area of Ogun State.

A report sighted by The Eagle Online, showed the incident was reported at Ibafo Police Division at 7:30am on Sunday.

It was reported by one Olaobaju Abiodun of 2, Church Street, along Ebute Road, Ibafo, Ogun State.

It was gathered that Abiodun reported at the station that his neighbour, identified as Rofiat Sheriff, around 8:30pm on Saturday instructed one of her daughters, Aishat Sheriff, who is years old, to light up their gas cylinder for cooking.

The Eagle Online was told: “In the process of lighting it up, the gas cylinder exploded and the whole house was engulfed with fire.

Also Read:

“The whole was razed down and the said Mrs. Rofiat Sheriff and one of her daughters lost their lives in the process.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, revealed: “The girl that lit up the gas and one other girl are currently receiving treatment at Divine Touch Hospital.”

The Eagle Online was however made to understand by a source: “Fire Service men were contacted but they did not show up at the scene of the incident.”

Post Views: 29