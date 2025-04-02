Governor Eno inaugurates agriculture, food security committee 

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to agricultural revolution and tourism development as critical enablers of growth and progress.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of an eight-man Agriculture and Food Security Committee at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Uyo.

He charged the committee to drive food revolution in the State, by reviewing the state’s food policies, and working closely with small holder farmers, and other stakeholders to achieve food security and price stability.

Governor Eno who served as Executive Director of the State’s Directorate of Agriculture Investment in the last administration, said the state is blessed with arable land and other resources needed to be self sufficient in food production, and called for synergy among relevant stakeholders to achieve the desired result.

He highlighted the state’s potential in agriculture, saying that more work was required in the oil palm sector and urged the committee to recommit themselves to the vision of agricultural revolution.

“Let’s see how we can reach out to every farmer in this state. Can you at a press of a button reach a farmer in Ini Local Government Area? Can you know the farmer in Mbo who is a fish farmer? Can we as a state say to ourselves, this year, this is the kind of harvest we expect for cassava, for maize, for our fish and others?”

He reiterated plans to make the state a tourism hub, either through agriculture, sports, health, and other sectors, and urged the Commissioner for Sports to take advantage of the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival, to work out modalities of having an annual sports festival in the state.

The Governor emphasised that the mandate of the committee is not in anyway in conflict with that of the Ministry of Agriculture, stressing that with the Commissioner for Agriculture as a full member of the committee, synergy was required to ensure success.

He congratulated the members of the committee and expressed confidence in the composition saying that given their pedigree, he was hopeful they will deliver above expectations.

Responding, the Chairman, Prof. Okon Ansa, a Plant Virologist and former State Commissioner, said food security is the strength of any nation or people, adding that the strongest nations are also those that can feed themselves.

He appreciated the Governor for considering them fit to serve the state through the committee and assured that they will put in their best to deliver on their mandate, adding that they would ensure that the state will move strongly towards food sufficiency and security.

Other members of the committee are: Prof. Trenchard Ibia, Dr. Etemudo Udongo, Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, Prof Elizabeth Ebukiba, Pastor Godwin Ukwat, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Offiong Offiong and the Director of Agriculture Investment, Ofonmbuk Nelson as Secretary.

