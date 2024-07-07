Robbers abandon stolen car in hotel, nabbed on return to retrieve it

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 32-year-old man, Nnanna Destiny Godwin, from Ohoazara, Ebonyi State for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in the Ogijo axis of the state.

This development was confirmed by a report sighted by The Eagle Online on Sunday in the state capital, Abeokuta.

According to the report, the arrest of Godwin followed credible intelligence received by the Ogijo Police Division on Friday about some unknown persons that lodged in a hotel located at Ladugba Phase II Estate in Ogijo.

According to the report: “At about 1200 hours the lodgers left immediately and left a Big Daddy car in the hotel premises.

“Based on the information, detectives from the Ogijo Police Division swung into action and kept surveillance watch on the hotel premises which yielded positive results.

“At about 0600 hours on Saturday, the suspects came to the hotel premises with the intention of removing the stolen vehicle to the Eastern part of the country for sale and the detectives arrested him.

“A search was immediately conducted on the suspect and the following items were recovered: A new vehicle number plate with Registration Number Lagos MUS 634 JM, Vehicle Documents which bears the name Nnanna Destiny Godwin with fictitious address of NO. 20 Afijuomo Street, Mile 12, Lagos State, issued on 5th of July 2024.

“Other recovered items included one vehicle key, damaged ignition key and damaged door key.”

When contacted, the state spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed on Sunday that the said vehicle with Registration Number LAGOS AGL 966 HF had been recovered to the station and the suspect had been detained.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The suspect, during interrogation, confessed that one Abayomi Shuaib of no fixed address called him on the phone on the 24th of June, 2024 that he has a car which he wanted him to sell for him, adding that the said Abayomi told him he only needed N2 million from him after sale.

“He confessed further that he came from Ebonyi State on the 4th of July, 2024 at about 0820 hours to conclude the deal, upon which he received the stolen vehicle at Ita-Oluwo area in Ogijo from the same Abayomi and one panel beater who helped them to destroy the ignition key to enable them use screwdriver to start the vehicle.

“He added that he was making efforts to fix another ignition before he will finally move to Ebonyi State with the stolen car together with the fake vehicle documents done in his name on July 5th, 2024, which were also recovered.”

Odutola stated further that effort is ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate, adding that the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution after investigations are concluded.

