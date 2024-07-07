Lawyer tenders apology to police, Waziri for wrongly accusing them of harassing colleague 

Lawyer tenders apology to police, Waziri over harassment allegations

A lawyer, Maxwell Opara has apologised to the Nigerian police and Asabe Waziri, a public servant, over alleged incessant harassment of their colleague, Victor Giwa.

Opara, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said he was misled by Giwa, also a legal practitioner, into believing that the police and Waziri carried out the action.

Opara, under the aegis of Lawyers of Conscience, had, on June 26, threatened to sue the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over alleged harassment of Giwa.

The lawyer, while briefing newsmen, had called on the I-G to call his men to order.

According to him, Waziri was alleged to be instigating the police to carry out unlawful acts in respect of cases pending before courts of competent jurisdictions.

However, in a statement made available on Sunday, Opara tendered an apology, saying he was misled by his colleague

“As retraction to this statement, may I inform you that Barrister Victor Giwa misled me by giving me false information about the whole issue.

“I discovered from the Enforcement Unit of FCT High that the enforcement was carried out illegally as against what Victor Giwa told me that the Enforcement Unit carried out the eviction lawfully, that the police acted in accordance with the Court of Appeal order that Mrs. Asabe Waziri be reinstated into the house.

“I hereby apologise to Madam Waziri Asabe for accusing her unnecessarily,” he said.

It will be recalled that the purchase of a multi-million naira property by Waziri from an Abuja property developer, Cecil Osakwe, was said to have attracted several court cases before the FCT High Court and Court of Appeal.

