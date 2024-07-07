Infantino felicitates with Gusau on Diamond Jubilee Anniversary

President of world football-governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino has personally congratulated the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau on the latter’s 60th (Diamond Jubilee) birthday anniversary, on Sunday, 7th July 2024.



Infantino wrote: “I would like to extend my best wishes to you on this very special day. As we celebrate your birthday, it is the occasion to reflect on our collaboration and to thank you for all your work and for your contribution to the development of the sport that unites us all, football.



“May this year bring you good health, joy, success and fulfilment on both a personal and professional level.”



Gusau, born on 7th July 1964, served as Chairman of Zamfara State Football Association and also as Chairman of the Zamfara State Sports Commission. He was a special adviser to the Governor of Zamfara State, before serving two terms as Member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria Football.

A FIFA and CAF Security Officer and Member of the Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship, Gusau mounted the saddle as President of NFF on the last day of September 2022.

