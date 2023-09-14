Makinde approves appointment of new Aseyin of Iseyin

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola as the Aseyin of Iseyin.

Governor Makinde gave the approval in a memo signed on Thursday, in exercise of the powers conferred on him.

The powers are by subsections 1 and 2 of the Chiefs’ Law, Cap. 28, Volume I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, the approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The statement added that the Governor congratulated the new Aseyin-Elect, praying that his tenure will usher in greater developments to Iseyin.

Also Read:

It is recalled that the Governor is due to receive former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the state on Friday to commission the 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin Road and the newly-constructed Ladoke Akintola University of Technology College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin.