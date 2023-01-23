Maikaba says he’s ready to leave if it will help Rangers

Abdul Maikaba, Technical Adviser of Rangers International Football Club, says he is ready to leave the Enugu-based clubside if his exit will help bring to an end the poor run of the Nigeria Professional Football League team.

Maikaba spoke after Rangers drew 1-1 in their 2022/2023 NPFL Match Day 3 fixture with Sunshine Stars of Akure.

In the match played at the Awka Township Stadium, Sunshine Stars Ikemdinachi Imo deflected the ball into his own net to put Rangers in the lead.

The visitors drew level in the 36th minute through Ibrahim Yusuf.

Rangers were lacklustre in their search for goal, and even wasted a penalty kick in the 89th minute through Christian Nnaji, whose kick was stopped by goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal.

After the match, Maikaba said he would later in the week be meeting representatives of the Enugu State Government, owners of the club, for talks on his disengagement on mutual consent.

He said: “As for the team’s performance, it is part of the game, it happens like that.

“We worked towards getting a win, but unfortunately things did not go the way we planned them.

“However, I will like to meet the representatives of government to terminate my contract.

“I really love this team, they have treated me so well, but I want it to progress.

“So, if I am the problem, I will like the termination of this contract by mutual consent.”

The coach however told the News Agency of Nigeria that the club’s problem was beyond technical issues.

He said: “I don’t think the problem of Rangers International is purely technical and this is not the forum to discuss the whole problem.

“But to make it better for the team, it is better I leave.”

NAN reports that the Flying Antelopes have only managed to garner one point from three matches played so far in the abridged league competition.

They lost 0-2 to Abia Warriors in their opening match and 0-1 to Nasarawa United in their second match of the season.