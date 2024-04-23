LGAs election: OYSIEC set to distribute sensitive materials on Thursday

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC, has announced that the distribution of sensitive materials will commence, on Thursday, April 25, with local government areas in the Oke Ogun axis, while other local government areas in Ibadan, the state capital, are to receive last

OYSIEC has also commenced a two-day training for ad-hoc staff ahead of this Saturday’s local government election in the state on Monday.

Addressing the electoral and assistant electoral officers, ward collation officers, returning officers and supervisors in Ibadan and Oyo town, respectively, OYSIEC chairman, Isiaka Olagunju urged the officials to discharge their duties as expected.

Olagunju, who described the trainees as partners in progress, further advised them to ensure that their conduct conforms with the electoral guidelines of the commission.

“I am impressed with the turn-out and your interest in the electoral process. You are our partners at the commission.

“We require your support and commitment to achieve a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

“I am appealing to you to be part of this legacy. You are not representing any political party, you are representing the people of the state.

“So, let prosperity judge you and ensure you avoid misconduct,” Olagunju stated.