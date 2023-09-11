Kano set to partner with Ghana to develop health and education sectors

The Kano State Government is set to partner with Ghana to boost health care delivery and education.

Governor Abba Yusuf disclosed this while receiving Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Health, Mahma Asei Seini, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House on Monday in Kano.

He said that Nigeria and Ghana had rich traditional similarities, which was a clear demonstration of brotherhood that existed for decades.

Governor Yusuf noted that the Kano State Government would not relent in partnering with Ghana in the areas of infrastructure, health, and education.

READ ALSO:

He said his administration had achieved a great milestone since assumption of office 100 days ago.

“Our administration has since assumption of office, provided free maternal health care to pregnant women, renovation of hospitals in the state and would soon embark on general rehabilitation of all general hospitals in the state.”

He said that the present administration would soon start operating mobile clinics, stressing that vehicles and equipment for the mobile clinics had already been purchased.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Health of Ghana, Mahma Asei Seini, said they were in Kano to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He assured of Ghana’s commitment in ensuring that the set objectives were achieved.