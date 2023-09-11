Southwest Speakers meet in Lagos

Speakers of state Legislatures in the Southwestern part of Nigeria on Monday gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly for discussions aimed at the progress of the zone.

The gathering comes few days to the Abuja meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria where a national chairman is billed to emerge.

State Speakers at the meeting hosted by Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, include Rt. Hon. Taiwo Oluomo of Ogun, Adebo Ogundoyin of Oyo, Adeoye Aribasoye of Ekiti, Adewale Egbedun of Osun and Olamide Oladiji of Ondo.

The Speakers held a closed-door session after which Dr. Obasa told journalists that different issues relating to the growth and progress of the Southwest were discussed.

“We looked at the progress of the legislature in the Southwest. Let me remind you that during the last Assembly, we all adopted a single Business Rules and Standing Order, which we have reviewed at this meeting.

“We also discussed the coming election of the Conference of Speakers. We deliberated on that because we have to be there with one voice. We have two Speakers, Ogun and Oyo, running for the position. So we have to harmonise our position before we go for the election.

“We also discussed the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) as it relates to the economic progress and development of Southwest. I am happy to tell you we made tremendous progress in our discussion and we have concluded that we will meet again to continue our deliberation. But in all, we have discussed in the interest of the Southwest,” Dr. Obasa said.

Confirming discussions at the meeting, Rt. Hon. Aribasoye, said: “We met to discuss the Southwest, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, the coming election, the security of our zone, and the need for cross-fertilisation of ideas among the legislatures in the Southwest.”

Earlier, while being received at the legislative chamber of the Lagos Assembly, the Speakers told the State lawmakers that their visit had opened their eyes to further directions they needed to take for the progress of their individual states.

They commended the Lagos lawmakers for standing firm in their support for democracy, true governance and the leadership of Speaker Obasa, noting that their activities have helped to sustain a virile legislative arm in the State.

“What we have seen at the Lagos State House of Assembly will guide us going forward, Rt. Hon. Aribasoye said while describing Lagos as a true ‘Centre of Excellence’ and thanking Dr. Obasa for being a worthy leader to Southwest Speakers.

Rt. Hon. Oladiji, who said it was his first time visiting the Lagos Assembly, described what he had seen as a true reflection of why the State continues to make legislative progress under Speaker Obasa.

Stressing that the Southwest remains the leading democratic light in Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Egbedun added: “I want to use this opportunity to tell you that Speaker Obasa is our leader.”

On his part, Rt. Hon. Oluomo commended the Lagos lawmakers for standing with Obasa, who he described as making history for being the longest serving Speaker in Nigeria.

Further addressing the Lagos lawmakers, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin thanked Dr. Obasa for always helping the Southwest Speakers with his knowledge and experience.

In his response, Dr. Obasa described his colleagues at the Lagos Assembly as dedicated, loyal to positive causes and passionate for the progress of the legislature and the State.