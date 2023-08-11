Insecurity: South East Governors resolve to deal decisively with perpetrators, sponsors

The South-East Governors Forum has resolved to deal decisively with perpetrators and sponsors of insecurity in the region individually and collectively.

It spoke in a communique at the end of its first meeting after the inauguration of the new administrations on May 29.

The meeting was held on Thursday in Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

The communique, read by the new Chairman of the Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the perpetrators and their sponsors were criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

Uzodimma said upon the arrest of those criminals, they would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all the governors from the five states were present at the meeting: Prof. Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Alex Otti of Abia State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and the host Governor, Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

It was also the first meeting since the emergence of Uzodimma as the Chairman, South-East Governors Forum.

The Imo State Governor said: “We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.”

He added that the forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region in partnership with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

The governor said the forum resolved to hold a security and economic summit on a date to be announced.

He further commended security agencies for their cooperation so far and encouraged them not to relent.