Illegal arms’ sale: Court dismisses defendant’s prayer for exhibit rejection

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Thursday, dismissed the prayer of one Asmau Omar to reject the confessional statement tendered against him by the Department of State Services.

Omar, Olamide Okesola, Emmanuel Olatunji and Adeleke Adewale are standing trial on three counts bordering on alleged conspiracy, aiding and abetting terrorism and unlawful sale of ammunition.

In his ruling, Justice Ekerete Akpan said that the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt in the trial within trial session that Omar voluntarily made the statement that he and other defendants committed the crime of selling bullets to terrorists.

Citing some sections of the law to support his ruling, Akpan held that the video clip evidence clearly demonstrated that the defendant was not forced to make his oral confession or sign the statement by the DSS investigator.

“The statement is, therefore, admitted and the defendant’s application is dismissed,” the judge said.

Akpan adjourned the matter till October 12 for continuation of trial.

The Defence Counsel, S.F. Adeboye, had, in April, objected to the admissibility of the confessional statement as an exhibit before the court.

Adeboye noted that his client was forced to sign the statement when his finger was dragged to thumb print it.

The DSS Prosecutor, T.A. Nurudeen, had informed the court that the four defendants were caught to have links with terrorists and even sold 1,005 AK47 bullets to them.

