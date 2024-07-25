Makinde announces plans to go on vacation, transmits power to deputy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has indicated his intention to go on vacation from Monday August 5, 2024 to Friday, September 6, 2024.

The governor’s message was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin during Thursday’s valedictory plenary sitting in honour of Mrs Yetunde Awe, the Clerk of the House, who is retiring from the state civil service.

However, the governor also transmitted power to his deputy, Bayo Lawal to serve as the acting governor.

The letter read: “Annual vacation form 5th September 2024 to Friday September 6th 2024 Pursuant to section 190 subsection 1 of the federal republic of Nigeria, I hereby transmit out that during these period indicated above deputy governor Barr Bayo Lawal shall be active governor and shall be acting Governor and shall be back form the vacation September 7th 2024.”

Governor Makinde promised to resume from vacation on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

