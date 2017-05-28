Ikeja Electric inaugurates whistle-blowing platform

The management of Ikeja Electric on Tuesday inaugurated a whistle blowing platform to enable customers to reveal or report illegal and unethical activities in a safe, confidential and secure manner for immediate attention.

A statement by Felix Olufue, the Head of Corporate Communications of the company, said the platform would be independently managed by Deloite, one of Nigeria’s leading professional service firms.

According to him, the platform allows customers to report anonymously by making or using multiple channels: a toll-free hotline, email platform, a web-based service and a mobile app available on IOS and Android.

Ofulue said the new platform was one of the many measures put in place to encourage transparency and accountability.

He said with the introduction of the platform, customers could now confidentially report matters bothering on fraud, bribery, extortion, energy theft through illegal connections, vandalism and all actions detrimental to the society.

He said: “By connecting our customers directly with the professional services provider responsible for the management the platform, we have provided a means for us to work together with the customers to expose all forms of illegal and unethical behaviour on our network.”

He said that the company was committed to the highest standards of openness, probity and accountability.

Ofulue further stated: “Our subscription to the whistle blowing platform is in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and discipline, and our commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards in all our dealings with the public.

“Intending whistle-blowers can make reports in English, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or French by calling the Toll-free hotline 0800TIPOFFS (08008476337).

“Consumers can send an email to expressyourself@ikejaelectric.com or visit IE website www.ikejaelectric.com/whistlebloeing for more information.

“Customers can also download Deloitte Tip-offs Anonymous Mobile App from Google Play Store or iTunes Store.”

Ofulue assured intending whistle-blowers that in line with global best practices, the company had taken adequate measures to protect their identities by ensuring that the platform is safe secure and highly confidential.

He, however, cautioned customers against giving false and malicious reports.

He added: “As a company poised to continually deliver excellent services to its customers, it is pertinent to maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards all unwarranted forms of behaviour across its network of operations, in order to achieve its goals.”

