Facts have emerged on how forces among the Senate caucus of the All Progressives Congress and Osun State caucus of the ruling party worked against the confirmation of the state’s nominee as Residential Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Raheem Olalekan.

The Eagle Online gathered that Osun State REC nominee worked against the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, during last year’s governorship election in the state though he was card carrying member of the APC.

The source added that Raheem’s name was “smuggled” into the REC nominees list by Muiz Banire, a development which angered the state caucus of the APC.

The source explained further that Raheem played into the hands of his traducers when he claimed that he was a member of the APC, hoping on that to appeal to the Committee led by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

The Eagle Online observed that no Senator from Osun State came out to defend the nominee at the Committee level and during the plenary session.

Even his representative from Osun State did not make any spirited effort to rescue help him.

Although, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, attempted to, he did not succeed.

The Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said Raheem’s appointment should not be confirmed because he admitted that he is a “card-carrying member of the APC”.

Also, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah spoke against the confirmation of the Osun State REC nominee.