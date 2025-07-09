Exam malpractices: Oyo reiterates ban on Meta glasses, phones in schools

The Oyo State government has reaffirmed its ban on mobile phones, smart watches, including Meta eye glasses in schools, especially during examination, warning that violators will face strict consequences.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olusegun Olayiwola, made this known on Wednesday while addressing education stakeholders including Permanent Secretaries, Inspectors General of Education (PS/IGEs), and Heads of Departments during a meeting held at the Ministry’s conference room.

Olayiwola emphasized the importance of discipline and integrity in the conduct of examinations, noting that an official circular already prohibits students from bringing mobile phones into school premises and examination venues.

He urged school authorities to enforce this directive without exception.

He further stressed that the use of smart watches, Meta eyeglasses, and other devices that could facilitate examination malpractice is also strictly prohibited.

The Commissioner called on teachers, parents, and guardians to monitor their wards closely and ensure compliance with these directives.

“We must all work together to uphold the integrity of our education system and maintain discipline across our schools,” he stated.

