FC Barcelona and Ansu Fati have agreed terms on a renewal that runs until 2022 “extendable by two further seasons” and with an increased buyout clause.

Barelona have agreed to raise the player’s salary and his buyout clause will now stand at €170 million, making his contract in line with that of a first team player.

The clause will rise to €400 million when he signs a pro contract.

Mundo Deportivo initially reported Barcelona wanted to increase the buyout to €200 million, but it was negotiated down to €100 million.

However, official figures were higher.

Messi’s brother, Rodrigo Messi, had a huge hand in the deal.

He serves as Fati’s personal advisor and was a liaison between Fati, his father and the club.

Barça hope they have locked up Fati for the time being, as they are aware that many big clubs would be in for him otherwise, it is said.