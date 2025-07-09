Fire incident: Suspected female arsonist not our student – UNIPORT

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has clarified that Cynthia Chukwundah, a suspected female arsonist connected to a recent fire in the Choba community, is not a student of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that viral videos circulating on social media had suggested that Chukwundah, the prime suspect in the fire incident, was a 300-level student of UNIPORT.

Dr Sam Kpenu, Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations at UNIPORT, made the clarification in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Kpenu stated that the university received news of the incident with profound shock and had immediately commenced an internal inquiry to verify the identity of the suspected arsonist.

“Following thorough internal checks and verification of our student records, we discovered that Chukwundah is not a student of UNIPORT,” he clarified.

He expressed deep regret over the death of a victim of the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those affected by the unfortunate incident.

“We are also closely monitoring developments and cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is properly investigated,” he added.

Kpenu urged members of the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and encouraged them to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation.

He affirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to the safety, dignity, and welfare of its staff and students, stating that necessary measures would continue to be implemented to uphold these principles.

Earlier, Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Police Command in Rivers, confirmed the death of one Mr Sunny Amadi, aged 32, in connection with the fire incident.

Iringe-Koko stated that preliminary investigations revealed Chukwundah allegedly set her boyfriend, Amadi, ablaze inside his one-room apartment before fleeing the scene.

She said that Amadi, an indigene of Elibrada Community in Emohua area of Rivers, sustained severe burns and was later rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for treatment.

“Upon receiving the report of the incident, Police detectives from the Choba Division promptly visited the scene and the victim at UPTH.

“Amadi was in critical condition and, unfortunately later succumbed to his injuries and died while on admission,” she reported.

Iringe-Koko said that police operatives later tracked down the suspect, who also sustained burns in the incident, and was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“The suspect was found to be heavily pregnant with the deceased’s child.

“Due to her critical condition, she is currently unable to provide a detailed account of the incident but is expected to do so once her condition stabilises,” she added.

The police spokesperson stated that the probable cause of the fire incident had yet to be ascertained, but assured that a thorough investigation had been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She said that further developments would be communicated to the public when they unfolded and urged the public to remain calm as justice would be served.

