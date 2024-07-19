Governor Otu announces Central planning committee members for burial of late ex-Senate President Wayas

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State, has announced the Central Planning Committee members for a befitting State Burial to be accorded the late Dr. Joseph Wayas, a former Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who died over two years ago.

At the instance and intervention of Governor Otu, working with a delegation of the “Who is Who forum of Northern Cross River”, convened by Chief Dr Dornklarmz Enaheme, the corpse of the former number man at the federal government level was flown down to Nigeria.

The announcement during a session of the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday was preceded by a one-minute silence conducted by the Governor.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Nsa Gill, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to the statement made available to The Eagle Online, “The Central Planning Committee has 22 members to be led by the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Rt—Hon Dr Peter Odey, as the Chairman.

“Justice Maurice Eneji Rtd, former Chief Judge of the State, is the Alternate Chairman of the Committee, while Chief Dr. Dorncklàimz Enamhe is the Secretary.

Also Read:

“Other members of the committee, as announced by the Governor are Senator Kanu Agabi SAN, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Senator Eteng Jonah Williams, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, Mr. Johnny Agim SAN, Senator Mathew Mbu Jr. Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba SAN, Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Senator Musa Adede, Senator John Owan-Enoh, Senator Stephen Odey, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo, Hon. Godwin Ofiono, Hon. Peter Akpanke, Barr( Mrs) Zainab Bio Ibrahim and Dr. Chris Ojikpong.”

“The committee is to commence preparations immediately and devise a proposed date that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will confirm.

“The Central Planning Committee also has the leverage to expand to achieve its mandate,” the statement added.

Post Views: 1