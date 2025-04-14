Quasi-military rule: Rivers magistrate slams sole administrator appointment, resigns

A Chief Magistrate in the Rivers State Judiciary, Ejike George, has resigned his appointment, citing unease over the appointment of a Sole Administrator to oversee the affairs of the state.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated April 11, 2025, and addressed to the Honourable Chief Judge of Rivers State through the Secretary of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission.

The letter was titled ‘Voluntary Retirement From Service’.

George, who disclosed that he has put in sixteen years in the judiciary, already said the appointment of a sole administrator is tantamount to a ‘quasi-military administration’.

He expressed dismay over the direction of the governance of the state, which he said is “alien” and “antithetical” to the values of the legal profession.

The statement reads, “This present is intended to convey my decision to voluntarily retire my appointment as Magistrate of the Judiciary of Rivers State.

“This difficult and regrettable decision is informed largely by my discomfort with the recent appointment of a quasi-military administration to run the affairs of a modern state like ours.

“Milord will agree with me that this type of governance system is not only alien but also runs antithetical to our hallowed profession as legal practitioners and adjudicators.

“Having put in a whopping 16 (sixteen) out of my 22 (twenty-two) years of legal practice into this Judiciary as Magistrate under successive democratic administrations, I find it difficult to work with the current setting, as doing so would amount to a tacit and naive acquiescence.

“Thanks Milord, for the opportunity to serve.”

