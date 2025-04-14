Two ex-convicts to die by hanging for kidnapping, armed robbery 

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Monday sentenced two persons to life imprisonments and death by hanging for conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The defendants, Rotimi Onileowo (42) and Ayodele Adetola (42) were arraigned before Justice Bamidele Omotosho on June 30, 2017 on three counts bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The charge read that the convicts on October 7, 2016 at Abuta, Omuo Ekiti while armed with guns and cutlasses, robbed one Ajibola Oyelola, on same date and place, they also conspired to kidnap the victim.

According to the charge, the offences are contrary to Sections 516, 402 and 403 (A) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012, also Section 3 (a) (b) of the Ekiti State Kidnapping and Terrorism (prohibition) Laws, 2015.

“In her testimony before the court, the victim said, I was cooking in the kitchen around 8:30p.m, suddenly I saw five gunmen in the living room.

“They asked of my husband, saying he offended their boss and they came to kill him and since he was not at home, they collected my car key and a sum of N78,000 I had at home.

“They blindfolded me and also tied my hands, I was ordered to lay face down at the back seat.

“I saw my gateman where his hands and legs were tied with rope. I was taken to an unknown place inside a bush.

“I was with them for eight days, they called my husband on the fourth day and demanded for a ransom of N40 million but my husband was able to raise and pay N600,000 gathered from friends and families before I was released.

“They were not masked throughout our stay in the bush, I saw their faces clearly,” she concluded.

The prosecutor, Akinola Abon called four witnesses and tendered statements of defendants as exhibits, while the defendants confessed of meeting and becoming friends in the prison before they committed the current offence, they called no witness.

In his judgment, Justice Bamidele Omotoso said, ” I am not in the slightest doubt that the prosecution has fruitfully proved the case of conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery against the defendants.

“Consequently, the defendants are found guilty of all the offences as charged. The defendants are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“And for armed robbery, the defendants are to be hanged by the neck until they are dead; may God have mercy on your souls,” the judge pronounced.

