Azu Ishiekwene announces reading of new book in Lagos

Veteran author and media expert, Azu Ishiekwene has announced another reading of his new book, ‘Writing for Media and Monetising It.’

The renowned author made the announcement in a video clip shared with The Eagle Online on Monday.

According to him, the book reading event comes up on Tuesday, April, 22, 2025, by 1pm at his alma mater, the University of Lagos (UniLag), Akoka, Lagos State.

He said, “At last, I’m coming to Lagos for the book reading of my book ‘Writing for Media and Monetising It’ and this will take place on Tuesday, April, 22, 2025, at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall of my Alma Mater, The University of Lagos.

Azu further noted that the book reading will be attended by top journalists, professionals from all walks of life and as well people who have heard so much about the book but have not really experienced engaging with it.

The book, ‘Writing for Media and Monetising It,’ has received extensive and laudatory reviews since it was publicly presented on June 26 and is currently on sale in several locations in Abuja and Lagos.

