Rivers Magistrate resigns over emergency rule, appointment of Sole Administrator

The backlash against the emergency rule in Rivers State deepened on Thursday as a Chief Magistrate, Ejike George, resigned from the state judiciary, condemning the appointment of a Sole Administrator to oversee political affairs.

Magistrate George, who has served for 16 years in the Rivers State Judiciary, described the development as a dangerous deviation from democratic norms, likening it to a “quasi-military administration.”

In a resignation letter dated April 11, 2025, and addressed to the Honourable Chief Judge of Rivers State via the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission, George announced his voluntary retirement from service, citing concerns over what he called an “alien” and “antithetical” governance style.

“This is intended to convey my decision to voluntarily retire my appointment as Magistrate of the Judiciary of Rivers State,” the letter read in part.

“This difficult and regrettable decision is informed largely by my discomfort with the recent appointment of a quasi-military administration to run the affairs of a modern state like ours.”

He further noted, “Milord will agree with me that this type of governance system is not only alien but also runs antithetical to our hallowed profession as legal practitioners and adjudicators.”

Having spent 16 of his 22 years in legal practice as a Magistrate in Rivers State under various democratic governments, George said he could not continue in good conscience under the current administration. “To do so would amount to a tacit and naive acquiescence,” he added.

“Thanks Milord, for the opportunity to serve,” he concluded.

His resignation adds to the growing discontent within the legal and civil society communities in Rivers State. It also follows closely on the heels of the Nigerian Bar Association’s decision to relocate its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu, citing disregard for the rule of law and the imposition of a Sole Administrator in a democratic setting.

