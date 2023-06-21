Gov. Makinde forwards list of seven Commissioner-nominees to Oyo Assembly

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has forwarded a list of seven Commissioner-nominees to the State’s House of Assembly for screening and approval.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, made this known Wednesday at the plenary while reading the governor’s letter to the assembly.

The list included: Messrs Seun Asamu and Akinola Ojo, who were Commissioners for Energy and Finance respectively during Makinde’s first tenure.

Others nominees were: Fausat Sanni and Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, both former Commissioners for Women Affairs and Public Works and Transport respectively.

Also on the list were: former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musbau Babatunde and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi.

Toyin Balogun, who was Makinde’s Women Mobilisation Director in the last general elections, also made the list.

The nominees are expected to appear before the lawmakers next week for screening.