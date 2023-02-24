General Elections: Police restrict movement on waterways, airways, other routes in Lagos 

The Lagos Police Command said there will be restrictions of movement Saturday between 12am and 6pm across all roads, waterways, and airways in the State.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the restriction was in line with the security architecture employed for the 2023 General Elections.

In the same vein, security aides of public and private individuals, who have already been scaled down in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022, will not be allowed to escort their principals to polling units and collation centers armed.

“Except for essential duty vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, patrol vehicles of Federal Government security agencies, the use of sirens at or around polling units and collation centres is totally banned. In line with the Electoral Act 2022, no state-owned security agency is part of election security. Violators will be apprehended and prosecuted. Exempted from the movement restriction are essential workers, INEC officials and election observers” Hundeyin stated.

Meanwhile, members of the public have been urged to be law-abiding as they exercise their civic rights.

“They are equally urged to promptly contact the police on any of the following numbers to report suspicious persons or activities around them: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870,” stated Hundeyin.