Four reasons not to miss this episode of Monday RAW 

Build up to WWE SummerSlam will reach its peak on Monday RAW and you just can’t afford to miss what’s on the cards. The night will feature surprise referee instructions, tag team fights, and the beginning of a new WWE rivalry.

Here are reasons you shouldn’t miss the showdown:

Rollins Seth for referee instructions: Punk and Drew McIntyre have been at loggerheads for months, and with the hatred reaching boiling point, WWE has added a twist, with Seth Rollins entering the fray. The three Superstars will meet inside the ring for a confrontation on RAW, where Rollins will deliver referee instructions to Punk and McIntyre. Watch the explosive encounter, live on WWE Network GOtv 68, at 1am on Tuesday.

Birth of New WWE Rivalry: Also set for this edition of RAW is a first-time clash. As Gunther prepares for his SummerSlam title match against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, The Ring General will face Priest’s ally Finn Bálor. These two dominant European Superstars have never clashed, setting the stage for what is sure to be a thrilling battle.

Tag team match: The ladies will also feature in a tag team match. Lyra Valkyria teams with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and will face Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Deville defeated Lyra in singles competition on the July 22nd episode of WWE Raw. The trio has been battling in various matches against Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and now the two sides will combine for an epic Six-Woman Tag Team Match. How will this new group fare against their formidable opponents?

Xavier Woods faceoff with Karrion Kross in Singles Match: Kross has been relentlessly trying to convince Woods that he needs to split up from The New Day and step out of Kofi Kingston’s shadow to achieve a successful solo run.

Also Read:

Woods approached RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and secured a one-on-one match at RAW against Kross. Ahead of the match, Woods sent a bold message on X stating that Karrion Kross will face the consequences for his wrongdoings: “I can’t pull any more people into this fight. I’ve gotta do this on my own. Next week I make @realKILLERkross atone for his sins,” he wrote. Will he deliver as promised?



Get all the answers live on WWE Network GOtv 68, at 1am on Tuesday. Stay connected to your GOtv to enjoy all WWE action live by downloading the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to reconnect/upgrade your package

Post Views: 1