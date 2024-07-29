Paralympics 2024: Soname donates N25m to Paralympics Committee

The Chairman, Remo Stars Football Club, Hon.Kunle Soname has donated the sum of twenty five million naira to the Paralympics Committee Nigeria.



The financial support was meant to prepare and aid the athletes ahead of the forthcoming Paralympics holding in Paris.



Team Nigeria will participate in four events at the games which will kick start on the 28th August to 10th September in Paris.



The events are: Para table tennis, badminton, para athletics and para powerlifting.



The CEO ValueJet while making the donation over the weekend during his investiture as the patron of the committee said; “the money was meant to support and prepare the athletes for the game. We shall continue to support our special athletes in order for them to excel at various games and I am optimistic that their participation at the Paris 24 will not be a difference”.

Soname, who expressed appreciation to the leadership of PCN for deeming it fit to make him the Patron promised to always be available whenever his assistance is required.



Speaking, the PCN President, Sunday Odebode informed that the choice of Soname was a well deserved one as he has always been supporting the special athletes even before being made the patron and urged him not to relent in his effort.



Odebode said, “We at PCN deemed you fit to be our patron hence the decision of the board to unanimously agree and we hope to have a smoother and better relationship with you. I can also assure you that our athletes will not disappoint at the Paris Paralympics.”

