NDLEA raids Lagos hotel, recovers N1b illicit drugs + Video, photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have recovered illicit drugs worth over N1 billion from a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

According to the anti-narcotics agency, the drugs were recovered from a brand new 80-room hotel following hours of combing by operatives.

Recovered during the raid were 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, with a total weight of 417.3 kilograms, worth N1,042,500,000 in street value.

Three suspects: Eze Ayitu, Ofuokwu Samuel, and Emmanuel Ameh, were arrested in the course of the operation at the five-storey hotel building between April 25 and 26, 2025, while two other suspects: Noble Philip and his partner, Kenneth, are currently at large.

Items suspected to be proceeds of illicit drug trade recovered from the premises housing The Hook Hotel, also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge, located at 16, Waziri Ibrahim Street, off Elsie Femi Pearse Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, included a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser Jeep (Lagos AKD 472 OZ); Toyota Sienna (Lagos KJA 79 HJ); Volkswagen Delivery Van (Lagos AAA 525 JE); Kia Ceranto Car (Lagos BDG 860 GQ); Grand Caravan Dodge (Lagos APP 847 YF); 74 new TV sets; 10 used TV sets; and 13 refrigerators.

