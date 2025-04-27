We removed 1,141 contraventions to restore drainage ROW in one year — Lagos

The Lagos State Government over the weekend declared that as part of its commitment to ensure a flood free Lagos, no less than 1,141 contraventions were removed in the last one year to restore Drainage Right of Ways (ROW) across the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed the development to newsmen on Sunday.

Wahab spoke during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefings organised as part of activities to mark the second year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Secretariat.

He said the restoration of ROW and protection carried out included that of System 40 and 40a Alaba International Market Channel and Franklas Channel, which is 3.5km; System 34B Aiyetoro/Iteku/Ishasi Drainage Channel, Ojo Local Government Area, which is 3.0km; and System 131 Odo Iraye Channel, Epe LGA, which is 2.5km, amongst others.

He added that from year 2023 till date, a total number of 12 primary channels with a total length of 32.5km were restored to their original state, while another 84 secondary channels totalling 96km was restored in 2024.

Another four primary channels have been proposed for restoration in 2025.

Wahab stated that in order to eliminate the problem of tidal effect, the State Government has constructed a state-of-the-art pumping station, which is recorded as the first of its kind in Africa, at Ilubirin, Lagos Island.

He explained that the pumping station is designed to pump discharged storms from Lagos Island into the lagoon via an elevated channel after the completion of the ongoing Lagos Island Drainage regeneration project.

The Commissioner said construction work is ongoing to deflood the entire Lagos Island with areas like Oroyinyin, Idumagbo, Binuyo, Aroloya, Epe, Ojo-giwa amongst others to benefit.

He said: “During the year under review, we issued 1,674 abatement notices and carried out 4,955 monitoring of various environmental health infractions, while 171 premises were sealed in the process for not abating the nuisance after being served.

“The infractions are stacking of building materials on roads and drainage channels, thereby blocking free flow of stormwater, indiscriminate mixing of building materials on the roads, non-provision of toilet facilities in tenement, leading to open urination and defecation, as well as indiscriminate waste disposal.”

Wahab added that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency also undertook compliance enforcement actions against non-environmentally compliant facilities with a total of 872 complaints received, with 610 of them noise-related, 129 of the cases were abated, while 320 cases were treated with appreciation letters coming from the complainants and 26 of the reported cases are still under investigation.

He added that LASEPA also monitored 140 hospitality facilities, which included supermarkets, nightclubs, and bake houses, with a view to ensuring compliance with the state 2017 environmental laws on safety and cleanliness.

He said the government through the Lagos State WasteWater Management Office (LASWAMO) in order to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) intensified enforcement efforts to combat illegal wastewater discharge and mismanagement in the state.

He stressed that the agency during the period under review inspected 2,315 facilities, served 1,005 abatement notices, while 1,091 facilities were compliant to sustainable sanitation services and enforcement of 208 facilities were carried out.

He added that the government through LASWAMO has deployed three Modular Septage Pre-Treatment Plants (MSPP) that enables efficient treatment of fecal sludge before discharge into the Odo Iya Alaro waterbody.

The Commissioner maintained that the state government would continue to appeal to the people by ramping up its advocacy campaigns, saying for those who choose to be recalcitrant, the state will not stop enforcement actions where and when necessary.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, in his remarks, charged all residents to support the government’s efforts in making Lagos a safe, clean, flood free, and sustainable one.

Rotimi-Akodu emphasised that the government will not rest on its oars but would continue to ramp up the enforcement, advocacy, and enlightenment.

He said the protection of the environment is a collective effort between the government and the people.

Prominent among those who attended the briefing were the Permanent Secretaries of the Office of Environmental Services: Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen; Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engr Mahamood Adegbite; Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile; and heads of agencies and directors in the Ministry.

