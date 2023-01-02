Four, die, three sustain injuries in lone accident in Niger

Four persons died while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident on Sunday at Nami village, Agai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Niger State, Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Tsukwam, who spoke with the NAN in Minna on Monday, said the accident occurred at about 10pm on Sunday.

He said that an articulated vehicle was loaded with chemicals with 48 male passengers sitting on top from Lagos State, heading to Kano State.

He said: “Forty-nine male persons were involved in the accident.

“Four of them died, while three others sustained injuries and 42 escaped unhurt.

“The injured victims were rescued and taken to the General Hospital, Lapai, while the dead were deposited at the same hospital mortuary in Lapai.

“The vehicle and items recovered were handed over to the Police Outpost office at Nami village for safe keeping.”

Tsukwam blamed the accident on speeding and loss of control by the driver.

He advised motorists to always observe speed limit to avoid crashes.