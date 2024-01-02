First Lady, others visit ailing Nollywood legend, Zack Orji

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, have visited ailing Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Accompanied them were the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

Pthers were the wife of the Minister for Works, Rachael Umahi; and the wife of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, among others.

The First Lady was at the hospital to celebrate the first baby of the year, and also spent about 13 minutes with the actor.

Reports coming from the hospital revealed that the actor’s health has improved following the intervention of Kennedy-Ohanenye to ensure that he got the best medical attention the national hospital could offer.

“He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We really thank God for him,” the National Hospital Public Relations Officer, Tayo Hastrup said.

Orji was rushed to the National Hospital at the weekend after he reportedly collapsed in his toilet.