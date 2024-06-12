FG speaks on report Russia enlisting Nigerians for war against Ukraine for visa renewal

The Federal Government has reacted to the report that Russia is sending thousands of migrants and foreign students, including Nigerians, to fight alongside its troops in the war against Ukraine for visa renewal.

The reaction to the viral report on Tuesday was contained in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It said: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news articles published by several Nigerian media outlets on Monday 10th June 2024 informing the public that the Russian Government is engaging Nigerian and other African students to participate in the ongoing war with Ukraine with the promise of visa renewals,” the statement read.

“The Ministry wishes to inform that the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow is in close communication with the executives of the Nigerian Students Association in Moscow, Russia and there has not been any reported case of conscription of Nigerian students nor indeed of other African students to fight in the aforementioned war.

“The newspaper reports are therefore false and misleading and should therefore be disregarded.

“The Ministry wishes to seize this occasion to appeal to media outlets to exercise due diligence in the line of duty by verifying information at their disposal before releasing it to the public.”