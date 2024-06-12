Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she is returning to school for her fourth degree.
The yet to be married 31-year-old disc jockey is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.
Speaking in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, DJ Cuppy said: “Have the courage to break the patterns in your life that are no longer serving you.
“It changed me completely!
“I finished a DJ gig, and I started working on an application.
“For something pretty important, I’ve decided to go back to school.
“I already have three degrees, but I love learning, and the university I’m applying to is very academically demanding, and the application is pretty rigorous.
Also Read:
- DJ Cuppy returns to school for fourth degree + Video
- FG speaks on report Russia enlisting Nigerians for war against Ukraine for visa renewal
- Video: See venue where Abiola declared himself president
- June 12: Full text of MKO Abiola’s Epetedo Declaration + Video
- PWYP-Nigeria inaugurates AGM 2024 Planning Committee
“I just felt quite discouraged.
“I’m 31 now, and my brain doesn’t work like it needs to.
“I was looking at the prerequisite, and I was like: ‘How am I going to do this?’
“But I realised that I’ve done it before, and I can do it again.”