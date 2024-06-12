Trending
DJ Cuppy returns to school for fourth degree + Video

Ganiyu MubarakBy No Comments

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she is returning to school for her fourth degree.

The yet to be married 31-year-old disc jockey is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

Speaking in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, DJ Cuppy said: “Have the courage to break the patterns in your life that are no longer serving you. 

“It changed me completely!

“I finished a DJ gig, and I started working on an application. 

“For something pretty important, I’ve decided to go back to school. 

“I already have three degrees, but I love learning, and the university I’m applying to is very academically demanding, and the application is pretty rigorous.

“I just felt quite discouraged. 

“I’m 31 now, and my brain doesn’t work like it needs to. 

“I was looking at the prerequisite, and I was like: ‘How am I going to do this?’ 

“But I realised that I’ve done it before, and I can do it again.”

