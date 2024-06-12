Banditry: You don’t find police, military when you need them — Governor

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has lamented the continued activities of bandits in his state and other places in Nigeria.

The governor said it is frustrating that the police, military and other security agencies are not available when needed.

Lawal, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily,” said: “We, as governors, don’t have control over the military.

“We don’t have control over the police as well as the civil defence.

“In most cases, we get frustrated.

“When you need these people, they are nowhere to be found and the best thing to do is to set up that kind of security outfit.

“Sometimes, you’re really helpless.

“When you need them (security agents), they are not there.

“Even when they are there, they are given certain instructions on what to do and what not to do.

“In two weeks, we can take care of the situation, but the political will is not there.

“We know who they (bandits) are.

“We know where they live.

“It’s just that there is no political will.

“At a point, I had to really come and say it clearly because when we are trying to take care of the situation, somebody somewhere is negotiating with the bandits without my knowledge.”