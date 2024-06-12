I once tried Indian hemp — Korede Bello

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has revealed that he once tried Indian hemp, but it was not his “thing”.

He revealed this on a podcast: “Say My Piece,” hosted by Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo 1.

Bello told actress Lolo: “I tried weed before but it’s not my thing.

“Very early on in my life, I mean not in my life like when I was a child, but it was just something that people did around me also and this is something about myself.

“I have a very addictive personality so whatever I find pleasurable it can turn into an addiction.

“You have to know yourself well.

“It’s very important because some people can indulge in some things and they’d get out of it and some people would take that something and they’re not there.

Also Read:

“You have to know yourself so you don’t follow everybody.

“My dad used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and as a child, he used to send me to get him cigarettes.

“I noticed something then: he used to cough a lot.

“So I’d ask him: ‘Daddy, why are you coughing?’

“And he’d tell me: ‘It’s because of the cigarette. So if you don’t wanna cough like me, don’t smoke.’

“So very on, he already planted something in my mind that this is something unhealthy and I don’t want to be the kind of person who does that so that was a good priming.

“Growing up, I tried to be on the wellness spectrum, physical, mental, and emotional.”