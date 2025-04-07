Erotic Monday Night: Connected by sex, by Tiwa Says

They say the best things in life are free and I agree. You can’t buy peace of mind. It is true that money makes life easier. But it’s better to cry in a Bentley than on a tricycle. Still, that state where your mind is at rest and you’re just appreciative of life and the phase that you are cannot be qualified with money.

A lot of people never get to that stage because they’re busy chasing after the next success or trying to fit into the expectations of society. This keeps them constantly on the edge and they never enjoy life. By the time they realise their errors, it is usually late.

Life will be so much better if people stop treating it like a competition. Live and let live. I have decided to live a happy life and not be weighed down by things that don’t matter in the long run, which is why connections are important to me.

I don’t want to be with anyone who I cannot be vulnerable with. Even if it is for a one-off thing, I have to be able to connect with you on some level. It takes more than physical features to move me. You have to be able to fuck my brain before you can fuck my body. Sadly it seems such men are becoming extinct.

I had an encounter over the weekend that proved me wrong though. I went for a group weekend getaway at a resort in Lagos. It started out nice, but after a while, I began to get bored.

So I went to chill by the pool side. I was so lost in my thoughts I didn’t hear the person talking to me until he touched me. I almost jumped out of my skin. He apologised and burst out laughing. I laughed too. And it was the perfect ice breaker.

We talked like we had known each other for ages. He was comfortable to talk to, I couldn’t keep quiet. I spoke to him about things I’ve been keeping to myself for a while now. He was a great listener. Time passed quickly It wasn’t until we were called for dinner that we realised how long we had been talking.

After dinner, I invited him to my room and we continued our conversation. I can honestly say he brought out my inner child and made me feel safe. I got emotional at some point and he held me. He smelt so nice and masculine. I didn’t want to release him.

I lifted my head and reached for a kiss. For a second, I thought he would refuse, but he reached forward to meet me and our lips touched. It got crazy from there. We kissed passionately and almost tore our clothes off each other.

He laid me down and kissed my body from my neck to my toes, stopping at intervals to suck my breast. He slipped his long finger in my pussy slowly, probing at corners. With his thumb, he stroked my clit while still fingering me. I lifted my waist to his rhythm, rocking and moaning softly. The pleasure was so much I began to cry softly.

I held him tight and shuddered as I released all my tension in an orgasm. He held me and kissed my forehead. Then he laid me down, dug his head in my coochie and inhaled deeply. Then he raised my legs and placed them on his shoulder.

He entered me and I could have sworn I felt his dick in my throat. He fucked me hard but slowly. With every thrust I gave a low groan: “Baby, this coochie is sweet,” he moaned. “I love this dick,” I replied.

We were rolling, turning and twisting till we both started to shake. We came together and collapsed on the bed. We must have slept off because when we woke up, we realised we had slept for an hour. We went on another round before sleeping off again. I don’t regret this connection and it has come to stay.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 5